Man Arrested For Supplying Heroin That Led To Overdose Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Months of investigation have led police to arrest a 24-year-old man who they say supplied the heroin that caused the overdose death of a man back in November 2016.
Brandon Thomas Roe died of a heroine overdose back on November 4, 2016.
The Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force immediately began investigating, and were able to identify several suspects as they worked to find who supplied Roe with the heroin.
Authorities also got tips and information from the public and Roe’s family.
After a lengthy investigation, in which there were thousands of cell phone records reviewed and numerous interviews, authorities were able to determine that Nathan Joseph Johnson supplied Roe with the heroin that resulted in his overdose death.
Johnson was indicted and later arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, and possession of heroin in Roe’s death.
