Jeremy Conn: Using Analytics For Daily Fantasy Sports

I play a lot of Daily Fantasy Sports and I’m always trying to find an edge strategy wise. I feel like I know sports as well as anyone but when it comes to fantasy sports, if you’re not using analytics, then you are doing it wrong.

I recently teamed up with DailyRotoSharks.com to do podcasts for baseball season. We do podcasts every weekday to try and give an edge on the upcoming slate.

I just sat down and interviewed Ben Jammin on strategy for DFS players. Whether you are playing the big tournaments or just like to play cash games, give it a listen and let me know what you think.

There is some really good info if you are an everyday player like myself.