7-Eleven Clerk Recognized For Saving Life Of Customer Suffering From Overdose

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel county teen is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a customer at the 7-Eleven where he works.
State’s Attorney Wes Adams presented 17-year-old Austin Wilson with a citation in recognition of his life-saving actions.
Austin noticed a customer was in the bathroom for a long time and went to check on the person. He recognized the signs of an overdose and immediately called 911.
That action saved the customers life.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook