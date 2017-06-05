7-Eleven Clerk Recognized For Saving Life Of Customer Suffering From Overdose

June 5, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Drug Overdose

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  An Anne Arundel county teen is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a customer at the 7-Eleven where he works.

State’s Attorney Wes Adams presented 17-year-old Austin Wilson with a citation in recognition of his life-saving actions.

Austin noticed a customer was in the bathroom for a long time and went to check on the person. He recognized the signs of an overdose and immediately called 911.

That action saved the customers life.

