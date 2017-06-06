Light City Brings $44 Million To City; Plans Already Underway For 2018

June 6, 2017 5:55 PM
Filed Under: Light City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This year’s Light City Festival has already lit up Charm City, but the spark of excitement is already igniting around next year’s event.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts is looking for proposals from artists and neighborhoods interested in taking part in Light City 2018, which is slated for Saturday, April 14, through Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Light City 2017 brought an estimated 470,000 nighttime visitors to the Inner Harbor with a total economic impact of more than $44 million, according the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

Survey research shows that of the 470,000 attendees, 157,450 visitors, came from out-of-state, with visitors from 22 other states.

