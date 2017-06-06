Ocean City Cop, Metal Detector Wielder Find Lost Wedding Ring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a Pennsylvania woman lost her diamond wedding band on the beach in Ocean City last week, a police officer and a metal detector-wielding treasure hunter teamed up to find it.

According to a post on the OCPD Facebook page, Meg Walls of Chambersburg lost her ring while playing football on the sand with her son on June 2.

This was near 4th Street.

“After several hours of emotional, desperate and unsuccessful searching by family and friends, the search was stopped and the ring was assumed lost to the sand forever,” the post says.

On the evening of June 3, southern district evening watch officers saw Barry Betts, of Milton, Delaware, searching for lost treasures on the beach in that area.

Sgt. D. Eade asked Betts if he could use his equipment to search the area for the lost wedding band.

“Well, as luck would have it, on only his second pass, Betts heard a tone from his device, made a scoop of the sand, and amazingly enough, recovered the lost ring,” according to the post. “The ring was successfully returned to a very happy Meg Walls and family, at a nearby hotel. This was a excellent example of citizens and police working together to give a visiting family a special Ocean City experience!”

