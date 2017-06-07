Accused Child Molester Arrested While Boarding Flight To Dubai

June 7, 2017 12:51 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man wanted on Florida child molestation charges was arrested Monday while trying to board a flight to Dubai.

37-year-old Clement Francis was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Francis, who is wanted in Santa Rosa County, Fla., on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, was trying to board a flight to Dubai, U.A.E.

