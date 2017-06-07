Reports: ‘Dry Drowning’ Kills Boy Days After He Swam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas family is mourning the death of their 4-year-old son, who they say died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after he swam on a family trip.

Local news outlets report that Francisco Delgado III swam in the Texas City Dike on the Memorial Day weekend outing, and died the following Saturday at East Houston Regional Hospital.

Doctors reportedly found fluid in the child’s lungs and around his heart.

Medical professionals say symptoms of “dry drowning” and “secondary drowning” can be hard to spot, but can include respiratory difficulties, coughing, sleeplessness, fatigue and vomiting.

Both dry drowning and secondary drowning are a result of small amounts water entering the airway or lungs during swimming, which later set off sometimes deadly reactions within the body.

Children are more susceptible to the conditions.

Read more about it HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook