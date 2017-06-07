WJZ BREAKING: Police Responding To Officer-Involved Shooting In Dundalk

Officer Shot, Suspect Critically Injured In Dundalk Shooting

June 7, 2017 3:21 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities confirm a female Baltimore County Police Department officer was shot in the leg, and is being taken to a hospital.

The suspect and police exchanged gunfire, and the suspect has reportedly been critically injured.

Few details have been released at this time, but authorities confirm the shooting occurred near Dundalk Ave. and Belclare Rd.

This is developing news. We have crews on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

