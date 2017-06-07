Suspect Steals Backhoe, Uses It To Try To Break Into ATM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man who stole a backhoe, before driving it five miles to use it in an attempted ATM theft.

The unconventional robber was not able to get any money out of the ATM, but police say he caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

The Prince George’s County Police Department reports this crime happened during the early morning hours of June 1, when the suspect stole a backhoe, then drove it about five miles to a bank in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike.

He then used the stolen backhoe to try to break into an ATM. Police say his attempts to break into the ATM were unsuccessful, but he caused thousands in damages to the machine.

Authorities believe this same suspect is also behind an ATM theft in March 2016.

In that case, he and two other suspects reportedly broke into a tobacco shop on Marlboro Pike, where they stole cash and an ATM.

Anyone with information on either of these cases, or the suspect, is asked to call police at (301)390-2160.

