WJZ BREAKING: Police Responding To Officer-Involved Shooting In Dundalk

WATCH WJZ @ 10 A.M. TOMORROW: Fired FBI Director James Comey To Testify Before Congress

Synthetic Opioid Linked To 6 County Deaths In 6 Weeks

June 7, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Carfentanil, Death, Maryland, Opioid

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say the synthetic opioid carfentanil has been responsible for at least six deaths in a Maryland county over a six-week period.

The Capital Gazette reports Anne Arundel County police say that six men between the ages of 19 and 54 died between April 1 and May 14 from overdoses on drugs the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined to include carfentanil.

The Drug Enforcement Administration considers the opioid to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Carfetanil is commonly used as a tranquilizer for large animals.

County health department directors Fran Phillips says it’s possible carfentanil could have played a role in more deaths, as 25 fatal overdoses are awaiting review.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure says no arrests have been made in connection with the drug.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch