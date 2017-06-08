WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Vic Carter Leads Coverage Live From Washington On Fired FBI Director James Comey's Testimony

Sheriff: Burglar Falls Asleep After Break-In At High School

June 8, 2017 1:25 PM

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two burglars broke into a Northern California high school, stole items, but then hung around.

Placer County sheriff’s officials say a school employee discovered one of the men on Monday morning asleep in a classroom at Chana High School in North Auburn. The other man was in a bathroom.

North Auburn is about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The sheriff’s office says the men — 27-year-old Kevin Thomas, of Fresno, and 25-year-old Travis Alexander, a Sacramento-area transient — broke windows to get into classrooms and filled two school-owned vehicles with computers, televisions and other stolen items.

But then authorities say they prepared frozen meals that they ate inside a classroom. They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch