Suspect Killed In Shootout With Police Had Lengthy Criminal Record

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was like a scene out of a movie. A man opens fire on police while on an MTA bus in Dundalk, and it was caught on camera by several people nearby.

The shooter, identified as Blaine Robert Erb, was killed in that gun battle, and an officer and bystander were also shot, but both have survived.

At last check, the female officer, officer first class Slocum, was in serious condition at Shock Trauma. She was hit several times in the lower extremities and has to go through surgery, but is expected to survive.

Erb had a lengthy criminal record in several states and an open warrant.

A bystander’s camera was rolling as the bullets went flying.

Four officers fired at Erb, and they are all on routine administrative leave.

Because of a past criminal conviction, authorities say he should never have had access to a gun. They’re tracing how he got two 40-caliber handguns and ammunition.

Investigators say Erb robbed two people at gunpoint at a nearby shopping center, then boarded the number 10 MTA bus.

Police stopped that bus, and that’s when the shootout began.

It ended with an officer and bystander wounded, and Erb dead.

WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to Erb’s sister by phone from her home in Pennsylvania.

“He had a loving family that’s devastated at his loss. I have not seen, nor do I intend to see the video,” said Eva Secrist.

WJZ looked into Erb’s lengthy criminal record, and he had convictions for an attempted robbery in Baltimore County 14 years ago, an assault six years ago on the Eastern Shore, and bringing contraband into a jail in Anne Arundel County.

Crews have cleaned the crime scene, but many in Dundalk will never forget what they saw in the middle of a Wednesday afternoon in Dundalk.

“I was scared to death because the simple fact is that you never know when one of them bullets is going to strike,” said Mary Kincaid. “And i mean, i felt like my life was in danger. I really did.”

