Elkton Police Seek ID Of Suspect Who They Say Purposefully Hit, Dragged Service Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a service dog’s owner says the canine was purposefully hit, dragged and killed by a driver near her Elkton home, police are asking for help identifying the culprit.

Elkton Police say it was close to midnight on May 30 when they responded to the 100 block of Mike Court.

The dog’s owner told them a dark colored, newer model car was driving recklessly in the area of Katie Lane. When the homeowner told the driver to slow down, the driver allegedly backed up, drove toward the dog, struck it and “dragged it a considerable length.”

The dog died of its injuries.

A poster on the police department’s Facebook page says the dogs name is Quinn.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer First Class Michael Walczak at 410-398-4200 or First Sergeant Andrew Tuer at 410-398-4200 extension 35.

