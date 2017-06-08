WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Vic Carter Leads Coverage Live From Washington On Fired FBI Director James Comey's Testimony

Blind 5th Grader With Cancer Graduates From Glen Burnie Elementary School

June 8, 2017 6:39 PM By Denise Koch
Filed Under: Blind, Cancer, George Cromwell Elementary School, Glen Burnie, Graduation, mo gaba

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s graduation season, and in Glen Burnie on Thursday, a fifth grader who’s faced more than most of us will ever have to overcome received his diploma.

Mo Gaba is not just any fifth grader. In his short life, he’s faced many obstacles.

He’s had help from friends, teachers, and technology, but on Thursday it was his moment to triumph.

Mo leads the 5th grade class at George Cromwell Elementary School as they take their seats for graduation.

His friend Andrew Henn, best friends since kindergarten, guides the way.

Cancer left Mo blind as a baby. It came back when he was six, and recently reappeared in his bones, but here he is!

“Our friend and classmate Mo showed us what it’s like to face big obstacles and not give up.”

Mo’s spirit is infectious. You can even feel it in his poem:

“I dream about a cure for cancer. I try to always be happy.
I am happy all the time, and I laugh all the time, and I make people laugh too.”

“I’m the one that cries all the time,” his mother said. “His spirit just keeps me going.”

Mo made posed with all the people who helped him get to graduation.

These people taught him to read braille, to walk with a cane, to do math. and to maneuver his great helper, mo-bot the robot, which allowed him to teleport from the hospital and never miss school.

“Everybody talks about your laugh,” said Andrew.

“Yea, I guess they just can’t get enough of it,” Mo replied.

And now he’ll take that laugh to middle school with the full confidence of all his fans..

“I can’t thank the teachers enough for what they been doing,” he said. “I just don’t want to leave.”

Listeners to 105.7 The Fan will recognize Mo’s infectious laugh.

He calls into the show all the time. He’s a big Orioles fan, particularly of Adam Jones, who gave him a jersey.

His advice to the team: Home runs and keep doing what you’re doing.

