Toddler Served Alcohol Instead Of Apple Juice At Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A toddler was mistakenly served alcohol instead of apple juice Sunday at a Georgia restaurant.

WXIA-TV reports that the Smith family went to a restaurant in Vinings, Ga., after church for lunch when they ordered an apple juice for 18-month-old Aaliyah and it turned out to be alcohol.

Aaliyah’s dad noticed something was wrong with the juice and decided to taste it.

Aaliyah’s mother, Alexis, also took a sip and knew she was not drinking apple juice. They suspected it was alcohol.

The family notified the manager on duty who then took the drink and later returned with an incident report.

He told the family that an apple juice container was mislabeled and that the child had in fact been served alcohol.

Alexis said the owner of the restaurant was very upset about what happened and the manager insisted on paying for their meal.

Alexis said her daughter was “not her usual self,” when she stood her up to check on her after realizing what happened.

They went to the doctor. When she observed her, about two and a half hours had passed since Aaliyah had her last sip.

The doctor found no abnormalities.

