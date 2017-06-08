Ocean City Beach Patrol Instructed Not To Bother Topless Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ocean City Beach Patrol has been told not to bother women who go topless on the beach.

According to several news outlets, those guidelines were sent to employees in a memo from Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin this week.

The policy — which instructs employees to document instances of female toplessness but not to approach the woman in question — has reportedly been in effect since May 20.

This comes after a woman who advocates for ladies being allowed to go topless in public contacted the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s office about the legality of bare-chested females last year.

The Associated Press identified that Eastern Shore woman as Chelsea Covington, a national advocate for the “topfreedom” movement.

At that time, Worcester County AG Beau Oglesby ran the matter up the flagpole, requesting an opinion from Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh.

The AG’s office told WJZ in October that an opinion takes several months to generate after a formal request is made. The office still has not issued a formal opinion.

Oglesby’s e-mail request, addressed to Adam D. Snyder, chief counsel in the Attorney General’s Division of Opinions and Advice, reads:

Dear Mr. Snyder: Thank you for taking the time to speak to me regarding the above subject matter. As I explained, Chelsea Covington is a female living in a neighboring county who advocates for the ability of females to go topless in public. She has written to this Office as well as the Ocean City Police Department asking for our opinion on the legality of this behavior. Her argument is essentially: If men can go shirtless, Equal Protection requires that women be allowed to go topless too. I have examined the Annotated Code of Maryland, Criminal Law Article, Section 11-107 Indecent Exposure, Section 10-201 Disturbing the public peace and disorderly conduct, the Commissioner’s charging language (and Notes) and relevant case law. I desire the guidance of your Office and therefore am formally requesting that you opine on the issue. During our recent conversation you indicated that an opinion letter would take approximately three months to complete. I appreciate your consideration and thank you in advance for the time and effort that you and your associates will invest in this issue. If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

