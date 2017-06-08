Weather Blog: Beautiful Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A beautiful Thursday that started out quite chilly 48 at BWI-Marshall then warmed to 72 this afternoon.

A major warm-up is coming our way this weekend, and it starts tomorrow.

Our normal high is now 81, and we should get to 81 on Friday.

On Saturday we are expecting a high of 87, then about 90 on Sunday and low 90’s with more humidity on Monday and Tuesday!

Real mid summer conditions for the next 5 days! Break out the shorts, and sunscreen!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook