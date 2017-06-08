WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Vic Carter Leads Coverage Live From Washington On Fired FBI Director James Comey's Testimony

Weather Blog: Beautiful Thursday

June 8, 2017 10:31 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A beautiful Thursday that started out quite chilly 48 at BWI-Marshall then warmed to 72 this afternoon.

A major warm-up is coming our way this weekend, and it starts tomorrow.

Our normal high is now 81, and we should get to 81 on Friday.

On Saturday we are expecting a high of 87, then about 90 on Sunday and low 90’s with more humidity on Monday and Tuesday!

Real mid summer conditions for the next 5 days! Break out the shorts, and sunscreen!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch