Accidental Shooting Temporarily Closes Ocean City Beach

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Ocean City Police Department closed down a portion of the Eastern Shore beach after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 75th Street Medical Center where a man was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives learned the man was carrying an unlicensed handgun without a permit when he accidentally shot himself in the leg in the area of 83rd Street by the beach.

For the safety of residents and visitors, officers searched 81st-85th Streets to ensure that the weapon was not on the beach. Officers did not locate a weapon and determined that the beach was safe for the public.

Officers reopened the beach at 2:30 p.m.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OCPD Crime Tip Hotline at 410-520-5136.

