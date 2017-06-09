After 80 Ducklings Die There, Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool To Be Drained

June 9, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Lincoln Memorial, National Park Service

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — About 80 ducklings have been found dead in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool since May 20 due to parasites, according to the National Park Service.

The pool will be drained, cleaned and refilled over the course of the week beginning on June 11 because chemical treatments are not sufficient to reduce the parasite population, which comes from snails.

NPS says humans who come in contact with the parasite could develop “swimmer’s itch” (cercarial dermatitis), an allergic reaction in the form of a skin rash. It is not contagious, rarely requires medical treatment, and risk of contracting it at the reflecting pool is very low since it would require sustained contact with the water.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch