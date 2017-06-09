Man Who Killed 5 In Maryland Crash Sentenced To 50 Years

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A driver who pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed five people in a Washington suburb, then disappeared before his sentencing hearing, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Prosecutors say a judge sentenced Kenneth Kelley on Friday.
Kelley pleaded guilty in March to 28 charges, including five counts of vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence, in the October 2014 crash that killed three women and two children.
Prosecutors say Kelley was driving more than 70 mph in Oxon Hill, Maryland, when he hit a vehicle stopped at a light. The impact sent the vehicle Kelley struck into a utility pole. The crash killed his passenger and four people in the other car.
Kelley failed to appear for sentencing last month, but was arrested days later.
