Orioles GM Dan Duquette Previews The Upcoming MLB Draft

June 9, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: AL East, Baltimore Orioles, Dan Duquette, mlb, Norris & Long Show

Dan Duquette, the current General Manager of the Baltimore Orioles, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the upcoming MLB Draft and his team as they head to New York for a weekend series with the rival Yankees.

Dan started by talking about difficulties of scouting for the upcoming MLB draft with having to look at the college level all divisions, the high school level, and various places throughout the globe saying, “its a crap shoot. You have to do the work and do the best you can to try to find guys who can play at this level.”

When asked about if the team would be focusing their draft picks more on pitching or position players Dan said, “the whole game is about the foundation of pitching…so we’re going to be drafting a lot of pitchers, we draft at 21 and again at 60 then a bonus pick at 74 hopefully we’ll get some good pitchers and some good solid players.”

Dan also talked about the current Orioles team as they head to New York for a weekend series with the Yankees starting tonight.

