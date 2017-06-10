Police Investigate Murder After Salisbury Party; 2 Murders In 1 Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police say they are investigating a second fatal shooting in Salisbury, that happened at the VFW, according to the Maryland State Police.

Police say Jaquanta Walton, 20, was approached by an unknown suspect who shot him.

At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to Peninsula Regional Medical Center after a person suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital.

The victim and a friend had been attending a party at the VFW, in the 800 block of West Main Street.

The place closed at 1 a.m. and dozens of people, including the victim, were out on the parking lot.

While the victim was on the parking lot, he was approached by an unknown suspect who shot him at least once in the torso, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim got into a vehicle and was driven to the hospital, where he was dropped off and later died.

No one else on the parking lot when the shooting occurred reported being injured.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case by the Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers. Persons with information should call 410-548-1776 and may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to call Crime Solvers, or contact police immediately at either the State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101, or the Salisbury PD at 410-548-3165. Information may also be provided confidentially on-line at salisburypd.com

