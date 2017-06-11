Slow Down, Move Over, It’s The Law; Man Struck On Highway Remembered

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A moving memorial took over 695 Sunday as a tow truck operator who was hit and killed by a driver was remembered.

The death of Thomas Flayhart had his loved ones sending a strong message to motorists.

Near the same stretch of roadway Flayhart lost his life on Belle Grove Road in Anne Arundel County, he was remembered.

“Everybody liked Tommy. There was nothing you couldn’t like about him. Worked hard, good family man,” said Butch Snyder of Safe Tow of Maryland.

On May 24, Thomas, often called Tommy, was struck by a vehicle while he was standing next to his tow truck securing straps.

In his memory, his loved ones created a moving memorial lined with tow trucks and bikes, making a complete lap around 695.

“We had our whole lives ahead of each other. It was robbed, we were robbed [of] that,” said Melanie Cullison, Tommy’s fiancee.

Those who knew Tommy not only wanted to stress their love for father, friend and fiancee, but send a message of the dangers for people working or even stranded on the side of a road: Slow down, move over, it’s the law.

“A lot of these guys have experienced something somewhere, we’re just lucky we’re still here,” Snyder said.

“Our family is forever changed. I need people to get it,” Cullison said.

Authorities believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

Charges are pending against the driver of the vehicles that struck Flayhart.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook