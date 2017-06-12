Baltimore Soldier One Of Three Killed In Afghanistan

June 12, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Eric Houck, Fallen Soldier

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Department of Defense has announced today the death of three soldiers who were supporting the Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan.

Officials say 25-year-old Sergeant Eric Houck  from Baltimore was one of those killed in action. He, along with Sergeant William Bays from Barstow California, and Corporal Dillion Baldridge from Youngsville, North Carolina were killed on June 10th in Peka Valley.

The soldiers all died from suffering gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch