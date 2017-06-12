Baltimore Soldier One Of Three Killed In Afghanistan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Department of Defense has announced today the death of three soldiers who were supporting the Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan.
Officials say 25-year-old Sergeant Eric Houck from Baltimore was one of those killed in action. He, along with Sergeant William Bays from Barstow California, and Corporal Dillion Baldridge from Youngsville, North Carolina were killed on June 10th in Peka Valley.
The soldiers all died from suffering gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
