Orioles Select Left-Handed Pitcher D.L. Hall As 21st Pick In MLB Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have selected pitcher D.L. Hall from Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia as the 21st overall pick in the MLB Draft.

The 18-year-old left-handed pitcher has a fastball that tops out at 95 mph, but usually operates at 90-93 mph, according to MLB’s prospects list.

“Hall is a polished, young left-handed pitcher with a good fastball, curve, change-up, and good control,” scouting director Gary Rajsich said in a statement to the Baltimore Sun.

“We project seeing him in our starting rotation in the near future.”

The 21st overall pick comes with a signing bonus slot of $2,892,400, which is a substantial portion of the Orioles’ overall $6,846,700 bonus pool, according to The Sun.

The Orioles also have picks No. 61 and 74.

