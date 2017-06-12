Orioles Need To Get Back On Track As They Face White Sox

The Baltimore Orioles were embarrassed in a weekend series at Yankee Stadium and will try to end their free fall when they begin a four-game set at the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The Orioles have lost 20 of their last 29 and they seemingly bottomed out in a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, getting outscored 38-8 in the three losses.

“I know these three days up here, last four days, actually, have been frustrating,” center fielder Adam Jones told reporters. “But let’s get the (heck) out of New York, let’s go to Chicago, redeem ourselves and just flip the script.” Each of Baltimore’s four straight defeats have come with star third baseman Manny Machado (wrist) on the bench, although he is still considered day-to-day. The White Sox have sunk to the bottom of the American League Central after dropping two of three at Cleveland over the weekend, making them 2-9 over their last 11 contests. Wade Miley, who left his previous start against the White Sox on May 5 after getting struck by consecutive line drives in the first inning, gets the nod for the Orioles opposite veteran Mike Pelfrey.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (2-3, 3.27 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (2-5, 3.80)

Miley has been a bright spot for Baltimore but he was clobbered in his latest turn, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in just 2 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. That came six days after a seven-inning gem in a win over Boston, as the 30-year-old southpaw has been somewhat inconsistent since his abbreviated outing versus the White Sox. Miley is 1-3 with a 5.81 ERA in five career meetings with Chicago and he has struggled in particular against outfielder Melky Cabrera (6-for-13, one home run).

Pelfrey is enjoying a rebirth of sorts in his first year as a member of the White Sox, limiting opponents to a .225 average and posting a 1.69 ERA over his last four starts. He suffered the loss after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 frames at Tampa Bay on Wednesday but has yielded only one earned run in 10 innings over his last two home outings. The former first-round pick will need to be careful with Seth Smith (9-for-20, four extra-base hits against Pelfrey), Jones (6-for-15) and Mark Trumbo (5-for-12, one home run).

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore is in danger of falling to .500 for the first time this year.

2. White Sox CF Leury Garcia left Sunday’s game after jamming his finger on the bases and is considered day-to-day.

3. Machado was available to pinch hit Sunday and hopes to play in the opener at Chicago.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, White Sox 5