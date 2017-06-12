WEATHER BLOG: A Day Much Like Yesterday

Hi Everyone!

So ya happy with Summer so far as we start this Spring day? Actually other than the air quality, Code Orange expected today, I am good with it. Of course when we get to August and we see weather forecast’s like this daily the situation could get old. But for now, especially out of the glare of the sun in the morning, and evening, life is good.

Yesterday we got to 93° . Today the forecast is for a high of 94°. The record is 96° in 1986. I can see that number getting tied. We will see later.

Another day in the mid 90’s tomorrow before a cool down to normal then below, as we move through mid-week.

Isn’t it nice when going below normal means just a beautiful Spring day anyway?

Yeah it is!

MB