Water Rescue Underway In Cecil County

PERRYVILLE, Md (WJZ) — A water rescue is underway in Cecil County. The rescue is being coordinated from the Perryville Pier.

Susquehanna Hose Company say Marine 552 and Dive team reported to the scene for the water rescue. They say initial reports say a man jumped into the water and never surfaced.

Captain Jeff Long reports that the rescue is a little north of the train tracks that go across the river.

Investigators say one person jumped off the dock and did not surface.

Several boats and at least one diver is in the water. A Maryland State Police helicopter is also circling to see if it can help locate the person.

