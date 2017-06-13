FDA Asks Drug Company To Take Opioid Off Market

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opioid abuse is a national epidemic and for the first time the Food and Drug Administration is asking a drug company to take its product off the shelves.

Maryland declared opioid abuse a state of emergency this year.

Pat Warren reports on the implications of this latest development.

Governor Hogan’s state of emergency continues to generate more and better tools in fighting the abuse. On Tuesday, he was asked about the FDA’s unprecedented action.

The FDA wants a prescription painkiller off the market.

“Yeah I think it’s a good step, obviously, there are some issues with this particular drug,” says Governor Hogan.

The drug is Opana ER.

A Food and Drug Administration review has determined that abusers are using this powerful painkiller mostly through injection, and it has led to outbreaks of HIV, Hepatitis C, and serious blood disorders.

The governor’s assault on abuse has taken aim at prescription drugs.

“They started with prescription opioids, and we have a prescription monitoring program that we passed and prescribed limits.

The drug company states that it’s reviewing the request and will determine its path forward.

The FDA is on a path to withdraw approval of Opana ER if it isn’t pulled voluntarily.

“This is another step that the federal government is taking that we would support.

The centers for disease control says the US is suffering an epidemic of opioid overdoses.

From January to September last year Maryland saw more than 14 hundred deaths related to a drug overdose.

In 2015 the United States recorded 33,000 overdose deaths, more than any other year.

