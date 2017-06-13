Lasso Of Truth Gives Riders Superhero Experience Above Six Flags America

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The movie “Wonder Woman” has been a hit at the box office, and now fans and thrill seekers can find her “Lasso of Truth” soaring at Six Flags America, 24 stories overhead.

Superhero fans have been waiting a long while for this ride to open. Now there’s a new Amazon-size structure towering over central Maryland that will open to the public on Wednesday.

“It was awesome.”

“It went a lot higher than I was expecting.”

“We’ve been on swing rides. It’s like my favorite ride. And then you go up, and it just keeps going and you can see just the entire forest. You can see the whole park, it’s insane.”

It’s a ride I was a little nervous to buckle up for.

With the touch of a button, it’s go time.

Feet dangling stories above the ground, the Lasso of Truth gets to about 40 miles per hour at its peak.

For adrenaline junkies like Elizabeth Ringas, it’s a new twist on a classic.

[Reporter: “How does this compare to rides around the country?”] “This is taking the swings, your traditional old-timey swings, to the next level. It’s adding a thrill factor,” said Ringas, who is a roller coaster club member.

The views at the top are unmatched.

“This ride, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, is the first ride that we’ve named after a female superhero here at the park, which is just tremendous,” said Dave Johnson, with Six Flags America. “This is really the summer of Wonder Woman.”

A new thrill this summer that will please superhero fans – even super villains – alike.

Staff at the park are expecting this ride to be very popular, but say they hope to move lines along quickly.

