Multiple Brands Of Rawhide Chews Recalled After Reports Of Dog Illness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — United Pet Group is recalling several brands of rawhide dog chews.

The Food and Drug Administration reports that the recall is because the company learned some of its manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid.

The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid.

The company received what it calls “very limited” reports of pet illness that could have resulted from this.

“The primary complaint received from consumers was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor,” the FDA report says. “Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.”

Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause reduced appetite and gastric irritation, including diarrhea and vomiting.

The affected product was distributed nationwide from United Pet Group’s Edwardsville, Illinois distribution facility and was delivered to consumers through various retail establishments including online outlets.

The brands are: American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide, including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit.

Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall.

If you have these products, please contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time for a refund.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook