Orioles Look To Take Steps To Right The Ship On Tuesday Against White Sox

The Baltimore Orioles’ massive freefall is getting more pronounced by the day, as the beleaguered club has dropped 21 of its last 30 contests and been outscored 54-16 during its five-game losing streak. After falling to .500 for the first time this season with their 21st loss in 31 road games, the Orioles look to take steps to right the ship on Tuesday in the second contest of their four-game series against the host Chicago White Sox.

While Baltimore doesn’t have much for which to crow, Trey Mancini continued his hot streak against Chicago by belting a three-run homer in Monday’s 10-7 setback. The 25-year-old is 7-for-11 with two homers and seven RBIs versus the White Sox this season but will get his first look at Derek Holland on Tuesday. While Baltimore is plummeting, American League Central cellar-dwelling Chicago isn’t faring much better with just three wins in its last 12 contests. Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday by recording his fifth multi-hit performance in his last eight games in the opener and has recorded two homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored in that stretch.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Alec Asher (2-4, 4.35 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Derek Holland (4-6, 3.99)

Asher has struggled mightily since rejoining Baltimore’s rotation on May 28, allowing 13 earned runs over 12 1/3 innings in his last three starts. The 25-year-old was blitzed for five runs and seven hits in four frames of a 6-1 setback at Washington on Thursday, with four walks and a 41-pitch first inning driving up his pitch count. Asher pitched much better in his previous outing against the White Sox on May 7, scattering five hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Holland saw his losing streak extend to three games on Wednesday, and his penchant for surrendering homers played a significant role in that. The 30-year-old was taken deep three times for the second straight outing as he yielded six runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-5 setback at Tampa Bay. Holland, who has allowed 11 homers in his last six trips to the mound, also has issued 17 walks in that span.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis’ availability for Tuesday’s tilt is in question after he exited the opener in the third inning with a strained right oblique muscle.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera has recorded three-hit performances in two of his last three games and multi-hit efforts in five of his last eight.

3. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop is 11-for-30 with three homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Orioles 3