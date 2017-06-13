TE Ben Watson Took A Pay Cut So The Ravens Could Get Maclin

June 13, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, benjamin watson, NFL, Pay Cut, Salary Cap

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson reportedly took a pay cut this week and will be returned to the field for the first time since injuring his Achilles tendon last season.

Watson’s salary was reduced by $1.75 million, according to Pro Football Talk. The additional cap room helped the Ravens sign wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

However, Watson set to make $1.25 million this season and can make it all back with incentives.

Watson’s season ended in 2016 when he tore his Achilles in the third preseason game. “I woke up really early this morning like it was Christmas,” he said about joining the team for practice.

Watson has had surgery on his ACL, meniscus, groin and ankle.

