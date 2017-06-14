After Mom Of 8 Killed Over Dispute About Child’s Bike, Baltimore PD Canvassing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old mother of eight was killed near her Gertrude Street home in what police say was a dispute over a child’s bike.

“It looks like a situation where an ongoing dispute was happening in this community between her and maybe her children and some other people, and some coward with a gun came back and shot her,” Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Gertrude Street for a report of a shooting around 10:35 p.m. on Monday.

They found Charmane Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers had responded to the area about an hour earlier in reference to a common assault.

“They did this, again, in such a reckless and egregious way because the police were just here,” Smith said.

“The police were still investigating the call that they responded out here for when this incident occurred. The information that detectives, officers were given… was that a fight took place because some kids, or some young people, young men, took a bike seat off of her son’s bike. They tried to handle it like grown people do and just get the property back, and an incident takes place at a convenience store nearby, where one of her other children is assaulted. The police come out for that incident and when the police go back to the convenience store to attempt to retrieve some video, they get a walk up that a shooting had taken place right down here and they get back and they find Ms. Charmane deceased.”

Smith says her death “should outrage the entire community, the entire city.”

“There is a murderer amongst us who is an absolutely monstrous human being who would shoot a mother basically in front of her family over a dispute,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

