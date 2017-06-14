WJZ DEVELOPING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Baltimore Police Search For Dunkin Donuts Attempted Robbery Suspect

June 14, 2017 7:29 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Dunkin Donuts, Pulaski Highway, robbery attempt

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Dunkin Donuts Wednesday.

Detectives say around 5 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts located in the 4000 block of Pulaski Highway, where he threatened a store employee and attempted to rob the store.

dunkin robbery1

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call Citywide Robbery Detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

