Orioles Make Eight Selections On Day Two First-Year Player Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles made eight selections on Day Two of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday, completing rounds 3-10.
After two days of the Draft, the Orioles have selected 11 players overall: six pitchers and five position players, with seven of the selections being college athletes.
The Orioles selected four right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders, two outfielders, and one catcher.
The Draft will conclude tomorrow, June 14, with rounds 11-40 starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.
ROUND PLAYER POS SCHOOL HOMETOWN
1 (21) Hall, DL LHP Valdosta (GA) HS Valdosta, GA
2 (60) Hall, Adam INF A.B. Lucas SS (ON, CAN) London, ON
2 (74) Lowther, Zac LHP Xavier University (OH) Brooklyn Heights, OH
3 (98) Baumann, Michael RHP Jacksonville University (FL) Mahtomedi, MN
4 (128) Conlon, Jack RHP Clements (TX) HS Sugarland, TX
5 (158) Sparks, Lamar OF Seven Lakes (TX) HS Katy, TX
6 (188) McCoy, Mason INF University of Iowa (IA) Washington, IL
7 (218) Breazeale, Ben C Wake Forest University (NC) Pigeon Forge, TN
8 (248) Murphy, Jimmy RHP Fordham University (NY) South Orange, NJ
9 (278) Nichting, T.J. OF UNC Charlotte (NC) Hamilton, OH
10 (308) Keaton, Josh RHP Adams State University (CO) Colorado Springs, CO