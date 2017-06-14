WJZ BREAKING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | WATCH: WJZ Live Coverage | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Orioles Make Eight Selections On Day Two First-Year Player Draft

June 14, 2017 12:30 PM
June 14, 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles made eight selections on Day Two of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday, completing rounds 3-10.

After two days of the Draft, the Orioles have selected 11 players overall: six pitchers and five position players, with seven of the selections being college athletes.

The Orioles selected four right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders, two outfielders, and one catcher.

The Draft will conclude tomorrow, June 14, with rounds 11-40 starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

 

ROUND    PLAYER              POS   SCHOOL                      HOMETOWN        

1 (21)         Hall, DL                     LHP     Valdosta (GA) HS                 Valdosta, GA

2 (60)         Hall, Adam                INF       A.B. Lucas SS (ON, CAN)      London, ON

2 (74)         Lowther, Zac             LHP     Xavier University (OH)         Brooklyn Heights, OH

3 (98)         Baumann, Michael    RHP     Jacksonville University (FL) Mahtomedi, MN

4 (128)       Conlon, Jack              RHP     Clements (TX) HS                 Sugarland, TX

5 (158)       Sparks, Lamar          OF        Seven Lakes (TX) HS            Katy, TX

6 (188)       McCoy, Mason           INF       University of Iowa (IA)         Washington, IL

7 (218)       Breazeale, Ben         C          Wake Forest University (NC)     Pigeon Forge, TN

8 (248)       Murphy, Jimmy         RHP     Fordham University (NY)     South Orange, NJ

9 (278)       Nichting, T.J.              OF        UNC Charlotte (NC)              Hamilton, OH

10 (308)     Keaton, Josh             RHP     Adams State University (CO) Colorado Springs, CO

 

