Police Arrest Man With Air Soft Gun; Experiencing ‘Mental Health Crisis’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a man, having a “mental health crisis,” who threatened to shoot people with an air soft gun Wednesday.
Officers responded to Hopkins Plaza near Pratt Street, where they found an armed 23-year-old man wearing camouflage.
Police arrested the man and learned the weapon was an air soft gun and the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.
People nearby told officers the man was making statements about shooting people.
The man was taken to an area hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook