WJZ DEVELOPING: Congressman, Aides And Police Shot in Alexandria, Va. At Congressional Baseball Game Practice | READ: Latest Developments | FOLLOW: WJZ Reporters Are Tweeting From The Scene

Police Arrest Man With Air Soft Gun; Experiencing ‘Mental Health Crisis’

June 14, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: air soft gun, Baltimore Police, mental health crisis, Threat

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a man, having a “mental health crisis,” who threatened to shoot people with an air soft gun Wednesday.

Officers responded to Hopkins Plaza near Pratt Street, where they found an armed 23-year-old man wearing camouflage.

Police arrested the man and learned the weapon was an air soft gun and the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

People nearby told officers the man was making statements about shooting people.

The man was taken to an area hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch