Wayback Wednesday: Former Terps Point Guard And NBA Player Greivis Vasquez

Greivis Vasquez, former Maryland Terrapins point guard who played in the NBA, joined Ed and Rob to talk about his time at Maryland and his NBA career as part of our Wayback Wednesday segment.

Greivis started out by talking about what he is up to right now in his native Venezuela and possibly continuing his NBA career saying “right now I’m doing rehab trying to get healthy and hanging out with my friends and family…I’ll be back to the states in a few weeks because free agency starts in a few weeks and you know me I’m going to find a way for sure.”

As for the current super team state of the NBA and whether or not the league should try to encourage more parody Greivis said “yes I think we should be more even but this is how it is right now, you can’t really control it…if you’re a competitor you’ve got to try to be the best and prepare yourself, as an active player you can really make excuses it’s going to be hard and it’s not going to be fair.”

Greivis went on to talk about why he chose to go Maryland and play for Gary Williams over other teams recruiting him, and how it was the best decision he ever made.