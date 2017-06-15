Annual Congressional Baseball Game Still On Following Shooting

WASHINGTON (WJZ)– The Congressional Baseball Game will go on as scheduled, despite the attack on congressmen Wednesday morning as they practiced.

Historically the game brings an intense political rivalry onto the baseball field and this year will be no different.

Players are choosing to carry on tradition in the face of tragedy.

This year, lawmakers turned baseball players, will take the field in front of more fans than usual.

Ticket sales for the annual Congressional Baseball Game were motivated by tragedy and inspired by unity.

“After what happened yesterday, I think we need to come together as a nation,” said Edward Jones who is going to the game.

“It’s going to show our country’s side of resilience,” said Oscar Santillana, who’s also going to the game.

There’s a promise of packed seats as legislators take a fierce rivalry off the political main stage and onto the diamond inside Washington Nationals Park.

The tradition is more than 100 years old.

Congressmen quickly decided the tradition would not be stopped by Wednesday’s attack on the GOP team.

“This is a game that’s been going on for a hundred years. It goes to charity. We need to play this baseball game,” said Congressman Roger Williams, Texas (R).

Both parties will take the field Thursday night, while some from the Republican team roster will be missing.

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise was critically injured in the shooting and is still hospitalized.

“He is one of the toughest competitors out there. One of the hardest workers,” said baseball writer Nathaniel Rakich.

“If you’re not sure which one I’ll be, I’ll be the one coaching third on crutches,” Congressman Williams said.

It’s a visible reminder of the attack that’s bridged political parties, even as the game goes on.

There’s has been no word if there will be any mention of Wednesday’s attack as part of the game.

Thousands are expected to attend.

Tickets are still for sale and will raise money for local charities, including the Washington Boys and Girls Club, the Literacy Center and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

In past years, the game has brought in more than $600,000.

Stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook