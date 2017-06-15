Blimp Crashes At U.S. Open After Catching Fire

June 15, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: U.S. Open

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A blimp crashed to the ground near the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday after the blimp reportedly caught fire.

The pilot, who reportedly parachuted out, has unknown injuries after the crash.

AirSign, an advertising firm, was operating the blimp when it went down. Patrick Walsh, the company’s CEO, tells CBS News the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jeff Alstadter, a spokesman for the U.S. Golf Association (USGA), said in a statement that the blimp crashed around 11:15 a.m. in an open field a half mile from the golf course.

