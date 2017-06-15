Dennis Pitta Says He Does Not Regret Playing Last Year

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta spoke to the media for the first time since injuring his hip on June 2 at the final minicamp practice.

Pitta confirmed he had dislocated and fractured his hip for a third time and that he had surgery last week.

Pitta was coming off of an impressive bounce back season in 2016, leading the team with 86 catches.

Pitta has yet to make any final decisions on the future of his football career but did state, “the writing is on the wall.”

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs also spoke for the first time this off season. Suggs stated his belief that this is the best he’s felt in his entire 15 year career. Safety Eric Weddle and Coach Harbaugh echoed these sentiments, both believing how important his participation has been for the team as a whole.

As the team enters their 5-week break before Training Camp, spirits are high that the team won’t come up short as they did in 2016.

