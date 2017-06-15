Father Turning Love For His Children Into A Great Cause

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Father’s Day is upon us and one Baltimore County dad is feeling extra grateful.

Derrick Dixon is the foster parent of three energetic boys, but he is also putting his efforts into helping other children.

Dixon admits three boys can be handful, but he loves every minute of it. Now, he’s turning that love into a great cause.

It’s lunchtime at the Dixon household, and Derrick Dixon has a lot on his plate as he works to keep all three of his boys happy.

12 years ago, Dixon adopted his first son.

Kortez, who is on the Autism spectrum, was just 5 years old and in need of a stable home.

Dixon, a world-traveling flight attendant, had no idea how to be a parent.

“I didn’t second guess it,” Dixon said. “It was something that I needed to do because he needed to have somebody there to nurture and be a parent to him.”

He eventually quit his career to be a stay-at-home dad, and then adopted Jayden, an 8-year-old with special needs, and 4-year-old Caleb.

“I am their father. I think that it was my purpose in life,” he said.

The doting dad has a new mission: raising Autism awareness.

He recently started the 3D Foundation, and the non-profit is hosting a fashion show this fall to raise funds for local schools.

The Dixon boys appreciate his efforts.

“I love my dad because he’s special,” they said.

A father and son bond that goes beyond biology.

“I never woke up and said, “Why did i do this?’ I always say, ‘Thank God that I was chosen’.”

And though his three boys are a handful, Dixon isn’t stopping with them. He’s thinking of adopting a daughter in the future.

Click here for more information on the Stomp the Runway for Autism Fashion Show.

