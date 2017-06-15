WJZ BREAKING | Crews From 4 Counties Battle 2-Alarm Fire In Mount Airy — Click To See Raw Footage From Sky Eye Chopper 13

Maryland Attorney General: Beach Can Ban Topless Women

June 15, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Ban, Beach, Maryland, Ocean City, topless

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Officials at a Maryland beach resort can now legally ban topless women.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh waded into the controversy that has rocked Ocean City for days. The Washington Post reports that Frosh said Thursday that requiring women to cover up on top while allowing men to expose their chests does not violate state or federal constitutions.

Last week, the head of the beach patrol said lifeguards will no longer approach and scold women who are topless. Some on social media incorrectly assumed this meant toplessness would be allowed.

Ocean City officials, fearing for their resort’s family-friendly reputation, unanimously passed an ordinance in an emergency session Saturday barring topless women.

