WEATHER BLOG: Unsettled Outlook This Weekend

Hello Everyone!

And a fine feeling morning it is! We knew the forecast would change, temperature wise, in our favor. But “feeling” is believing. Temps this morning are averaging 7 to 11 degrees cooler than yesterday. Now we face an unsettled outlook. Here is the deal.

The frontal boundary which slid through the area yesterday has stalled to our South, and will rise North slowly but surely as a warm front. Given the proximity of it we need to keep a chance of a shower, or a thundershower, in the forecast tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Other than Monday, which could be quite wet, no day will be a washout. But that threat of rain will become more widespread as we move through the weekend.

Temps will move back to around 90, and humid, by the end of the weekend. But indications are that we will NOT see those day time highs “blow torch” anytime soon to the discomfort of earlier in the week!

MB!