Fallen Maryland Soldier To Be Honored With Wreath Laying Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A local soldier killed in Afghanistan will receive a special honor back at home.

A wreath laying ceremony for 25-year-old Sergeant Eric Houck will be held Thursday at Perry Hall’s veterans’ memorial at Perry Hall Elementary school. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks tells WJZ that Sergeant Houck’s name will soon be added to the War Memorial at the Historic Courthouse in Towson.

He and two other soldiers died from gunshot wounds suffered in the Peka Valley of the Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan last weekend.

Councilman Marks says Houck’s name will be added with “respect, love and appreciation for his service.”

The 6,400-pound granite memorial, which is situated near the county’s Vietnam Memorial, includes the names of service members from Baltimore County who lost their lives in the Middle East, including in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Officials dedicated the monument in November.

The monument includes the names of 27 soldiers and includes their rank, branches of service, and the year in which they died.

