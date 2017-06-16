Michael Phelps Will Race Against Great White Shark On ‘Shark Week’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Swimming champion and multi-Olympic gold medalist, Michael Phelps, is considered to be one of the greatest in the water…but can he measure up to another “great” when it comes to the big old blue?

Phelps has beat every human athlete of note during his professional swimming career, but now he’s taking on another species to prove he is the best. Phelps is facing off against a Great White Shark.

During Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Phelps will participate in the special event “Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White.”

Discovery is already calling the special “an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before” in its press release.

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.

‘Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White is set to air at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 23.

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook