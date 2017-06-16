MLB Players Allowed To Use Nicknames, Wear Bright-Colored Shoes For ‘Players Weekend’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Major League Baseball is allowing players to put nicknames on the back of their jerseys, wear bright-colored shoes and more for ‘Players Weekend’ in August.

The weekend is scheduled for August 25-27. It was negotiated between the league and the MLB Players Association, according to Yahoo Sports.

Players will have the option to wear a jersey with one nickname; no inappropriate or offensive nicknames will be allowed.

Spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves and catcher’s mask are allowed to be fluorescent but not white.

Each jersey will feature a patch with space for a player to personalize it by “writing the name of an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development,” according to the memo.

The jerseys from the weekend will be sold by MLB, which will donate the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation.

