Wonder Woman’s Success Spreads To Social Media And Toy Sales

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Wonder Woman fans are showing their support in a unique way.

Fans are imitating the superhero on social media to show solidarity with women around the globe.

In the wake of Wonder Woman’s success at the box office, fans are showing their support on the internet with trending campaigns and even buying merchandise at stores.

The thrilling flick Wonder Woman is inspiring a movement that sends a message of unity, where women are copying the superhero’s sword in dress look.

Even children are following the Wonder Woman trend.

Stores like Target say Wonder Woman products are in high demand.

From the swords to the action figures. It’s all a reflection of the super hero’s popularity.

“They’re looking to get merchandise and toys that align with their social values,” says target team leader Jose Fortun.

The incredible response to Wonder Woman demonstrates just how much girls were looking for a female superhero to identify with.

So far, Wonder Woman is the third highest grossing film of 2017.

