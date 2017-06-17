Banditos Charged With Endangering Public By City Liquor Board

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A bar in South Baltimore faces charges following a violent stabbing last month.
The Baltimore Sun reports Banditos in Federal Hill was charged by the City liquor board with endangering the public and several other safety violations.
Three people were stabbed during a fight at the bar on May 13.
Investigators claim the manager tried to clean up the crime scene before police arrived.
A hearing has been scheduled later this month.
