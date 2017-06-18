Police: Suspect Breaking Into Car Dies After Being Held By Witness

June 18, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death of a suspect following a reported car break-in.

Police say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the 4300 block of Annapolis Rd. in the Halenthorpe area.

A man was in a nearby parking lot, when he saw someone breaking into a car.

The man confronted the suspect, and tried to hold the suspect while calling for police.

Responding officers arrived to find the suspect was unconscious. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation, and say this is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time.

The suspect’s body is being sent for autopsy, and following the police investigation, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case to see if any charges should be brought.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch