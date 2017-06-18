Police: Suspect Breaking Into Car Dies After Being Held By Witness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death of a suspect following a reported car break-in.

Police say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the 4300 block of Annapolis Rd. in the Halenthorpe area.

A man was in a nearby parking lot, when he saw someone breaking into a car.

The man confronted the suspect, and tried to hold the suspect while calling for police.

Responding officers arrived to find the suspect was unconscious. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation, and say this is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time.

The suspect’s body is being sent for autopsy, and following the police investigation, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case to see if any charges should be brought.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

